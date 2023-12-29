Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

As many as 525 students studying in classes Nursery to II participated in the Literature Festival held on the school premises. Students gave impactful and expressive performances based on the stories given in their text books. Stories were presented in a dramatised manner.
