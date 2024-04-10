Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Principal Rajiv Arora conducted an orientation session for all teachers of the school. He dwelt upon the theme, “Youngsters as they are and youngsters as they ought to be”. In the session of 45 minutes, concerns related with the deterioration and degeneration in the conduct of the youth were discussed. A vision of producing the youngsters who are enlightened, empowered and enriched was shared with the teachers. Rajiv Arora emphasised on the need of exemplifying values and virtues that we wish to cultivate in the youngsters. Youngsters are the spine of the nation and if youngsters are morally and intellectually weak, future of the nation will be murky. Teachers were urged to guide and groom the youngsters of the school with care, concern and compassion so that they may all become a strong asset to the nation.

