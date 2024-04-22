Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

A dramatised interaction with ‘Dr BR Ambedkar’ was conducted at the school. A student of the school was presented on the stage as Dr Ambedkar and he was asked about his perceptions on the way constitutional values envisioned by him are being put into practice in the India of today. ‘Dr Ambedkar’ talked about discrimination on the basis of race, religion, gender and caste that is so wide-spread in our country. ‘Dr Ambedkar’ urged the youngsters to respect plurality and diversity that we have in India. He also addressed girl students of the school and motivated them to perform up to their potential. He made an ardent appeal to them to make consistent efforts to secure admission in the premier institutions of the country like IIT, IIM and medical colleges where their number is far less than that of boys. All the students of the school were visibly inspired to see ‘Dr BR Ambedkar’ addressing them all.

