Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

The school hosted zonal-level kho-kho tournament for boys and girls. In the tournament that was held under the aegis of the CISCE, 18 schools were represented by more than 400 young boy and girl athletes. All the matches were very well contested. All the young kho-kho players demonstrated top class skills, strengths and stamina. In the vast sports field of Revel Dale Public School, students of all the schools displayed resolute spirit and resilience. No one gave up till the last moment. All athletic skills were seen in all the matches. In the tournament that lasted for two days, students of Revel Dale Public School stood out. In the boys’ under-14 category they got the most coveted first position. In the girls’ under-14 category, they bagged the first position and second positions in the under-17 and under-19 category, respectively.
