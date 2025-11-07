Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar, celebrate Parkash Purb

Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh (Attari), Amritsar, celebrated Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev with reverence and joy. A pious Prabhat Pheri was organised, where students and teachers chanted Gurbani throughout the campus. The sacred hymns created a divine ambience, filling hearts with peace and devotion. After offering prayers and receiving Prashad, teachers shared Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings, encouraging students to live by his values of truth, humility and service. The entire school resonated with spiritual energy, leaving a lasting impression on everyone.

