Revel Dale Public School, Attari

Girls of the school represented Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts in the U-19 category in the regional-level kabbadi tournament held at Gobind International Public School, Barnala. They won the second position. Five girls have been selected for the national-level competition. They are Sukhmanpreet Kaur (Class X), Mansahilpreet Kaur (Class VII), Manmeet Kaur (Class VIII), Arshpreet Kaur (Class XI) and Pawandeep Kaur (Class XI).

