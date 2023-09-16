Revel Dale Public School, Attari

Janmashtami was celebrated in the school. Through a dramatised performance small children portrayed a profound message for the entire humanity. When words are courteously spoken, they touch everyone’s heart. When someone responds to words of courtesy with benevolence and magnanimity, God showers His blessings on the generous person. Lord Krishna’s life lessons were shared with students. An enchanting dance performance based on the philosophy of Lord Krishna was presented by students of Class I to III.
