Revel Dale Public School, Attari

Sensitively written poems of Dr Surjit Patar that are a poignant commentary on the regressive practices widely pervasive in Punjab, were read out and dwelt upon by teachers, students and the resource person Avtar Singh at the school. Avtar Singh, an avid reader and Punjabi literature enthusiast, addressed the students of Class X and shared his invaluable insights and perceptions on the poems of Dr Surjit Patar.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Phase-5: Spotlight on Rajnath, Smriti, Rahul
Polling in 49 seats across six states, 2 UTs today | Omar, L...
As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50K at Golden Temple
SGPC provides water coolers, sprinklers, additional mats for...
Here, men tell women who to vote for
Men call the shots in rural Haryana I State has 47% female v...
Copter carrying Iranian Prez Raisi crashes, rescue op on
Foreign minister on board too | Bad weather hits search