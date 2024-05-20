Revel Dale Public School, Attari

Sensitively written poems of Dr Surjit Patar that are a poignant commentary on the regressive practices widely pervasive in Punjab, were read out and dwelt upon by teachers, students and the resource person Avtar Singh at the school. Avtar Singh, an avid reader and Punjabi literature enthusiast, addressed the students of Class X and shared his invaluable insights and perceptions on the poems of Dr Surjit Patar.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Surjit Patar