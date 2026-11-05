Revel Dale Public School, Attari celebrates 18th Foundation Day

The school celebrated its 18th Foundation Day, marking 17 years of progress and achievements. The celebration featured a report highlighting the school's growth in academics, sports and co-curricular activities, while expressing gratitude to teachers and parents for their contributions. The programme reinforced the institution's vision of nurturing responsible students who would become the pride of the nation. The school was lauded for its infrastructure, spacious green sports grounds and achievements in literary, artistic and sporting activities. Several students have also earned CISCE merit certificates for securing full marks in various subjects.

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