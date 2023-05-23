Revel Dale Public School Rangarh (Attari), Amritsar

Students were seen in the sports field of the school where 540 boys and girls of 23 CISCE Affiliated schools of Amritsar and Tarn Taran assembled to participate in the Zonal Level Inter-School Volleyball Tournament that was conducted on May 10 and 11. All students showcased sporting skills, strength and endurance. Among all players, the volleyball teams of the school stood out and got five winning positions. In under 14 and under 19 girls' category, the school team got first position. In under 17 girls' category, the school team was the runner up. In Under 14 boys' category, the school students were runnerup. In Under 17 boys' category, the school team came third.
