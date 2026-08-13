Revel Dale students win volleyball tournament

Seven students of Revel Dale Public School, Attari, participated in the U-19 Regional Volleyball Tournament and secured first position after defeating the host team, Adarsh Public School, Karnal, in a closely contested final. Their passion, precision, powerful smashes and excellent coordination were truly commendable. Three students in the U-14 category also displayed outstanding skills and played a vital role in securing first position for their team. The impressive victory filled the school with immense pride and joy.

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