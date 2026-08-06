Rhyme recitation competition held

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, organised a rhyme recitation competition for students of the pre-primary wing. The young participants confidently recited English rhymes with clear pronunciation, expressive actions, voice modulation, and colourful props, captivating the audience with their cheerful performances. The competition aimed to enhance language skills, stage confidence, and communication while nurturing a love for poetry among children. The judges appreciated the enthusiasm and efforts of the participants. The Principal congratulated the students on their impressive performances and acknowledged the support of teachers and parents. Certificates and prizes were awarded to the winners, making the event a memorable learning experience.

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