Rhyme recitation competition organised

The green gardens and lawns of DPS, Khanna came alive as the pre-primary wing organised a rhyme recitation competition for the children of Playway and Pre-Nursery. The competition was based on themes of Nature and Family. Dipsites came forward and recited their rhymes with sweet expressions and actions. It was wonderful to see such young children speak on stage with courage and enthusiasm. Certificates were given to all participating students as a token of appreciation. Officiating Principal Mamta Ghai and Archana Sehgal were the judges and praised the children for their confidence and expressions. The event ended on a happy note and was truly a grand success.

