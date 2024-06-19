Rhyme Time: Hill station

As I went to the hill station,

To spend my vacation,

I saw the garden where soft grasses were wide,

And saw the beautiful flowers on every side.

I held my sketch book in my hand,

untied the brushes tied up in rubber band,

As I finished my painting.

I saw my parents waiting.

As I moved towards the car.

The beautiful scenery was left behind far.

I told my parents that some people may,

But I can never forget this day.

Anviksha Jamwal, Class VIII, MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni