Rhyme Time: Hill station

As I went to the hill station,
To spend my vacation,
I saw the garden where soft grasses were wide,
And saw the beautiful flowers on every side.
I held my sketch book in my hand,
untied the brushes tied up in rubber band,
As I finished my painting.
I saw my parents waiting.
As I moved towards the car.
The beautiful scenery was left behind far.
I told my parents that some people may,
But I can never forget this day.
Anviksha Jamwal, Class VIII, MCM DAV Sr Sec Public School, Baghni
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajya Sabha MP's daughter driving BMW runs over man sleeping on footpath in Chennai, gets bail
Daughter of Jagan Reddy's party MP was arrested but granted ...
Video: Canadian Parliament honours Khalistani activist Nijjar on his 1-year death anniversary, observes ‘moment of silence’
This comes days after PM Trudeau said there is an 'alignment...
Golden Temple sarai: Despite plaint, devotees still being duped by fake web portals on pretext of booking rooms
www.sgpcsarai.com is official website for room booking at Sa...