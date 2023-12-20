RHYME TIME: Mom — A Radiant Rose

Mom — A Radiant Rose
You are like a radiant rose,
I feel your warmth when you come close.
I have got a mom like you by God's grace,
Thanks to you for helping me in life's race.
You are and always will be my star,
God's beautiful creation you are!
I love you to the moon and back,
Hugs and kisses full of sack.
In the dark, you are my sunshine,
Thank you for being mine.
Khushi, Class VII, Ashiana Public School,
Sector 46, Chandigarh
Nature
In the park I see a tree,
And on it there was a bee.
In the sky, the birds enjoy to fly.
I saw a flower,
Enjoying the rain shower.
From the grass, whenever I pass.
I see that it so green,
It seems like an animation on phone's screen.
In the nature,
I always see some creature.
The bird teaches how to fly,
In the blue pretty sky.
Rajam, Class IV, Ashiana Public School,
Sector 46, Chandigarh
Winning hearts
Winning hearts with Weepy Eyes
We all need happy endings,
rather we can’t bear despair endings.
Bad days are good,
may be this time the trophy wasn’t to be ours as by
the wish of godhood.
Guys, you played well, rather very well,
but seeing you crying, our hearts fell.
You made the best effort,
yes, bad days do come even to an expert.
Come on man, winning ten consecutive matches is
not at all easy.
Since it empties the inner us, that’s why life is called squeezy.
Words can’t define your evergreen gratefulness,
and trust me for us you are always at success.
Undoubtedly, it hurt, more to those who had sleepless nights and had practice hard,
but neither every day the sun shines nor the whole year is the green yard.
This is the bitter truth, one has to win, and one has to lose, and we have to accept it, no one can refuse.
That’s true,
Team India, we are always proud of you.
We were, we are and we will always be your backbone,
will be present in both, your celebrations and heartbreaks, will never leave you alone.
JAI HIND!
Tavgun Kaur, Class XI, Scholar Fields, Patiala
The Darkness we desire
In life, it’s the beauty of light, we always admire,
But sometimes, it’s the darkness we desire
The clouds gather and darkness covers,
Water drops of deep clouds showers,
The hard dust on the things it clears,
Soon the new radiant glow one admires.
On a sunny day, clouds get us a cool hide
When the hide is comfortable, it parts ways
The day glows the sunray prevails
The change brings joy lightening our earthly tales
Let’s appreciate both darkness and light
Each of them has its unique place and sight
In the darkness, we seek the guiding sunlight
A contrast that brings balance day and night.
Vansh, Class X,
The Century School, Gharaunda
Their Falling Success
Today a child has a restricted area to experiment
And no one remains there to find rules to implement
Neither mother nor father can’t spare some time
Neither grandparents nor any other have ideas to find
Their thoughts stay sleeping in their mind
The little Einsteins are making their future blind
For some time, in their mind, their curiosities jingle
But they never know who to chase, Whom to tickle
The video games and mobiles listen to their crackle
The so-called worries for them seem very fickle
They lose their innocence and their childhood
The worse becomes their adulthood
Though they work towards their goals very hard
Their falling success has no one to guard.
Bhumika, Class X,
The Century School, Gharaunda
