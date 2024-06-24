Rhyme Time: Never to stop

At the night time when sun does not shine
Still you have hopes of going and going
Keeping the track of time
Thinking about the stars shining bright
You know you got hope that cannot be wrong next time
Fighting with the world
So you could be right
You know you got the strength of going and going
You know you cannot stop at this time
If you stop you are going to lose yourself in the time
Knowing that everything will be fine
Just keep going and going
Until the time catch you to meet your life.
Aslesha Mankotia, Class X, School Sacred Heart School, Sidhpur
