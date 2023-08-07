 RHYME TIME: School life : The Tribune India

RHYME TIME: School life

RHYME TIME: School life


It all started with a tear,

Being away from my family was something I wasn’t able to bear,

That one teacher who taught us to write,

Was the one who taught us wrong or right.

Growing older, school was all about friends,

Social media was the reason we knew of viral trends.

Studies got harder,

People said it was just a starter,

Started disliking school,

Always thought why there wasn’t a swimming pool.

When the last day came,

Thought why everything cannot be the same,

Everyone was wearing traditional clothes,

Where some were taking friendship oaths.

It started with a tear,

And it also ended with a tear. —Maira Mittal, Class VIII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

The ones we have lost

It hurts to think about the ones we have lost,

It feels like their presence is with us even when it’s not,

It feels like they are right next to us even when they are not,

I feel sorrow when I think about the ones we have lost.

I sit and hope that the ones we have lost are in a good place,

Struggling with the grief we face,

Wanting to spend time with them a little longer,

I feel sorrow when I think about the ones we have lost.

I wish they were with us for little longer,

Just to see that with their blessing we have become even stronger,

Learning to live each day without them here,

I feel sorrow when I think about the ones we have lost. —Nitya Luthra, Class VII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

My school promise

Each day I’ll do my best,

And I won’t do any less,

My work will always please me,

And I won’t accept a mess.

I’ll colour very carefully,

My printing will be neat,

And I will not be happy,

Until my work is all complete.

I’ll always do my homework,

With learning as my quest,

I won’t forget my promise

To always do my best! —Pranavi, Class V, Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

A girl

Girl is power,

Girl is future,

Girl is generation,

Girl is nation.

Killing of girls is

Killing of future,

Killing of generation,

Killing of nation.

Girls are best,

They born with happiness,

Aim and success,

Give them wings to fly high. —Aaradhya Sharma, Class V, Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

Colours of tranquillity

The morning sun, with golden glow,

Awakens the world, casting its gentle show,

The sky, a seamless sea of blue,

Embracing the day, with a promise anew.

Oh, the sky, a masterpiece untamed,

With every shade and color, divinely named,

A treasure unseen, yet we feel its embrace,

A sanctuary of peace, in its vast celestial space.

And when storms gather, and thunder roars,

The sky’s fury unleashed, like ancient wars,

Flashes of lightning, a powerful dance,

Nature’s symphony, in a wild trance.

But in moments serene, when the chaos subsides,

The sky reveals its beauty, in tender tides,

A gentle breeze, caressing the soul,

As the sky whispers stories, untold. —Panav Walia, Class XI, St Lukes Sr Sec School, Solan

When it rains

What you do when it starts to rain?

I count the raindrops on my

windowpane.

I like to dance and swirl around,

As the raindrops fall on the ground.

I put on my rain gear and go out to play,

I love to jump in puddles hoping for rain all day.

It heals our soul, relaxes our mind,

A number of dreamy fancies to discover and find.

Taking a walk is fun to do,

Under my umbrella we are two.

Outside or inside in rainy weather,

Lots of things we do together. —Sneha, Class X Newton, The Century School, Gharaunda

Just give it another chance

The soft spring wind runs past,

Like two children playing their little feet, fast.

The green grass tickles beneath your feet, Like trinkets of joy, giggling and laughing even during turmoil.

The birds sing and they chirp,

They love despite the hurt.

This is a little life,

sit down for a moment and see.

The world revolves,

The wind howls,

The grass is still green,

The birds they still sing.

And this is the sight you have seen,

Every time before your eyes,

After you felt like your life shattered on the floor,

Somewhere deep inside.

The world goes on,

Even after it ends.

The broken bones, they mend.

Even if your breath hitches, it goes on.

The world may cut but it’ll also stitch you up.

Just give it another chance. —Hunar Bansal, Class X, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

#Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

2
Haryana

Gurugram: Mahapanchayat at Tighara village calls for economic boycott of minority community

3
Haryana

Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

4
Nation

Manipur violence: NDA partner Kuki People's Alliance withdraws support from Biren Singh government

5
Chandigarh in brief

Youth booked for Sector 50 mishap

6
Haryana

CM Khattar can update on Nuh issue, he has all the information: Haryana minister Anil Vij

7
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

8
Diaspora

Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'

9
Nation

UP shocker: Boys forced to drink urine, get chilli inserted in private parts over theft suspicion in Siddharthnagar

10
Punjab

Pathankot land scam or mining scam? Of 100 acres given by ex-DDPO, 45 acres rich in mining material

Don't Miss

View All
Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Top News

Manipur violence: State DGP appears in Supreme Court to answer queries on ethnic violence, steps taken

Manipur violence: State DGP appears in Supreme Court to answer queries on ethnic violence, steps taken

State govt is handling situation at very mature level, says ...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha member revoked

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked

Likely to open discussion on no-confidence motion on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament

Rahul Gandhi trends with memes of BJP leaders as Congress MP returns to Parliament

Neitizens take no time in expressing their views over Rahul’...

‘Victory of truth’: Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

Congress leaders hail Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement as Lok Sabha MP

As soon as the Lok Sabha membership of Congress leader Rahul...

Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

Religious place set on fire in Gurugram, FIR registered

This comes as Section 144 is imposed in Gurugram after commu...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran Sectors

BSF shoots down two Pakistani drones near border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran Sectors

Constructions razed in 8 illegal colonies

Sutlej’s fury abates at Sabhra village

SGPC: Non-Sikh on Takht Sri Hazur Sahib board not acceptable

NIA chief Dinkar Gupta pays obeisance at Darbar Sahib, Amritsar

Bathinda traders irked by ‘arbitrary’ towing of vehicles

Bathinda traders irked by 'arbitrary' towing of vehicles

Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Chandigarh MC mulls ‘name & shame’ move

Chandigarh Sub-Inspector, 3 aides extort Rs 1 crore from businessman of Punjab, booked

Chandigarh: Change in MD/MS admission norms leaves aspirants fuming

Chandigarh MC removes 24,390 MT of dry waste illegally stocked at Sector 38

Punjab women lead farmers rally against Manipur violence

Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

Fire breaks out in endoscopy room of AIIMS-Delhi

2020 riots: Court acquits two accused

Lieutenant Governor okays prosecution of 6 people in riot case

Cop among 5 held for conducting fake raid

Delhi Police collect info on people from NE, Ladakh

Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

AAP, BJP leaders share stage for PM Modi’s event

INTACH writes to Panjab University over neglect of Vedic scriptures

Drug peddler nabbed with heroin

Six booked for assault, ransacking vehicle

Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Residents bear brunt of poor amenities

Amrit Station Yojna: Railway station revamp project inaugurated

Commerical vehicle owners protest against jugaad rehris

Open House : What should be done to curb cybercrimes & save citizens from falling prey to fraudsters?

PAU sexual harassment row: Students demand stricter action against accused

Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Patiala Railway station to be redeveloped

Patiala: Seedborne fungal disease affects resown paddy crop

Commando centre trainee suffers gunshot injury, dies

Seminar slams New Education Policy 2020