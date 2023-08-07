RHYME TIME: School life

It all started with a tear,

Being away from my family was something I wasn’t able to bear,

That one teacher who taught us to write,

Was the one who taught us wrong or right.

Growing older, school was all about friends,

Social media was the reason we knew of viral trends.

Studies got harder,

People said it was just a starter,

Started disliking school,

Always thought why there wasn’t a swimming pool.

When the last day came,

Thought why everything cannot be the same,

Everyone was wearing traditional clothes,

Where some were taking friendship oaths.

It started with a tear,

And it also ended with a tear. —Maira Mittal, Class VIII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

The ones we have lost

It hurts to think about the ones we have lost,

It feels like their presence is with us even when it’s not,

It feels like they are right next to us even when they are not,

I feel sorrow when I think about the ones we have lost.

I sit and hope that the ones we have lost are in a good place,

Struggling with the grief we face,

Wanting to spend time with them a little longer,

I feel sorrow when I think about the ones we have lost.

I wish they were with us for little longer,

Just to see that with their blessing we have become even stronger,

Learning to live each day without them here,

I feel sorrow when I think about the ones we have lost. —Nitya Luthra, Class VII, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

My school promise

Each day I’ll do my best,

And I won’t do any less,

My work will always please me,

And I won’t accept a mess.

I’ll colour very carefully,

My printing will be neat,

And I will not be happy,

Until my work is all complete.

I’ll always do my homework,

With learning as my quest,

I won’t forget my promise

To always do my best! —Pranavi, Class V, Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

A girl

Girl is power,

Girl is future,

Girl is generation,

Girl is nation.

Killing of girls is

Killing of future,

Killing of generation,

Killing of nation.

Girls are best,

They born with happiness,

Aim and success,

Give them wings to fly high. —Aaradhya Sharma, Class V, Mukand Lal Public School, Sarojini Colony, Yamunanagar

Colours of tranquillity

The morning sun, with golden glow,

Awakens the world, casting its gentle show,

The sky, a seamless sea of blue,

Embracing the day, with a promise anew.

Oh, the sky, a masterpiece untamed,

With every shade and color, divinely named,

A treasure unseen, yet we feel its embrace,

A sanctuary of peace, in its vast celestial space.

And when storms gather, and thunder roars,

The sky’s fury unleashed, like ancient wars,

Flashes of lightning, a powerful dance,

Nature’s symphony, in a wild trance.

But in moments serene, when the chaos subsides,

The sky reveals its beauty, in tender tides,

A gentle breeze, caressing the soul,

As the sky whispers stories, untold. —Panav Walia, Class XI, St Lukes Sr Sec School, Solan

When it rains

What you do when it starts to rain?

I count the raindrops on my

windowpane.

I like to dance and swirl around,

As the raindrops fall on the ground.

I put on my rain gear and go out to play,

I love to jump in puddles hoping for rain all day.

It heals our soul, relaxes our mind,

A number of dreamy fancies to discover and find.

Taking a walk is fun to do,

Under my umbrella we are two.

Outside or inside in rainy weather,

Lots of things we do together. —Sneha, Class X Newton, The Century School, Gharaunda

Just give it another chance

The soft spring wind runs past,

Like two children playing their little feet, fast.

The green grass tickles beneath your feet, Like trinkets of joy, giggling and laughing even during turmoil.

The birds sing and they chirp,

They love despite the hurt.

This is a little life,

sit down for a moment and see.

The world revolves,

The wind howls,

The grass is still green,

The birds they still sing.

And this is the sight you have seen,

Every time before your eyes,

After you felt like your life shattered on the floor,

Somewhere deep inside.

The world goes on,

Even after it ends.

The broken bones, they mend.

Even if your breath hitches, it goes on.

The world may cut but it’ll also stitch you up.

Just give it another chance. —Hunar Bansal, Class X, Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh

