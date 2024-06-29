Rhyme Time: Smile — A therapy

A smile looks very beautiful on face,
As it fills the empty space.
A smile is beautiful thing,
As it is the life’s king.
Smile can make a man happy from sad,
Same as, I also smile when I see my dad.
A beautiful smile which is so true,
When we see up the blue sky comes into view.
A smiling face can change our mood,
As we always smile when we see tasty food.
The reader will be laughing and smiling with happiness,
As the poetry is a way through which we can express our ‘joyness’.
A smiling face is an art,
that fills everyone’s heart.
A smile is happiness that you’ll find below your nose,
And the smiling face is such a nice pose.
Smiling face makes a man bright,
As we always smile when we are right.
Always keep smiling,
As It makes face lightening.
—Komal, Class IX, DAV, Alampur
Angel
Once upon a time,
a beautiful angel was born
from the light.
Her heart as pure as snow.
Her spirit as colourful as the rainbow.
She always looked at the world
so optimistically.
Always wanted to make human
connections wishfully.
She thought,
humans were just as pure as her.
Little did she know,
they were all masked devils
in disguise.
Everyone she met,
misused her for her goodness.
They repaid her love
with lust and greed.
They poisoned her goodness
and tore apart her wings.
The angel felt drained of spirit
and completely betrayed.
The trust she had put in humans
was never to be the same.
The pain they gave her was
more than she could bear.
Never in her life,
had she felt so despaired.
One day she gave up fighting
with the bitterness born inside her.
She succumbed to the pain and
let herself be consumed by rage.
She turned from all sweet
to all bitter.
Now, she wasn’t an angel anymore.
She had become an entity
full of darkness.
Long died all her goodness.
All thanks to humans for this.
Now there’s another angel
Who’s existence we’ll miss.
—Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur
Remember
Remember when we used to get everything we wanted, just by a ‘please’?
Remember when the only time we cried was when we fell down and scratched our knees?
Remember when we used to worry about our dirty clothes after playing rather than our grades?
Remember when our smiles were real and cry was what we faked?
Remember when impossible was just limited to catching our own reflection not mimicking us back?
Remember when cooking was the only skill we lacked?
Remember when a leaf falling on us meant good luck?
Then, why was it that all we ever wanted to do was grow up?
Samridhi Guleria, Class IX, Sacred Heart Sr Sec School, Sidhpur
