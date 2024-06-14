Rhyme Time: Woman

I am a woman.

Strong and independent.

Born to be fierce,

never bow down to my fears.

I am a woman.

A Goddess with millions of forms,

the creator of all divine life.

I am a woman.

My voice so bold,

can shake the mountains in their hold.

A stoic pillar of valour.

I am a woman.

As graceful as the white swan.

Resonating with the power of the universe.

I am a woman.

Anaya Kanwar, Class X, Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhpur