Rihana clinches medals in lawn tennis tournament

OPS Vidya Mandir, Ambala, celebrated the remarkable achievement of Rihana, a student of Class IV-C, who clinched gold medal in the U-10 singles and silver medal in the U-12 doubles at the prestigious lawn tennis tournament held at Sirhind Club, Ambala Cantt. Her dedication, discipline, and passion for the sport have earned her this commendable success at such a young age. The school management, staff, and students extended their heartfelt congratulations to Rihana for her exceptional accomplishment. School Director Esha Bansal expressed her pride, stating, “Rihana’s achievement is a testament to her perseverance and the strong culture of encouragement at OPS Vidya Mandir. We are immensely proud of her and wish her many more victories ahead.” School Principal Neelam Sharma congratulated Rihana and remarked, “Such achievements inspire our students to strive for excellence not only in academics but also in co-curricular pursuits. Rihana has truly set a wonderful example.”

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