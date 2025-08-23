Rijul wins first position in debate competition

Rijul Sharma, student of Saupin’s School, Panchkula, secured the first position (Best Speaker) in the ICSE Inter-School Debate Competition (Chandigarh Region) for the academic session 2025–2026. The competition drew participation from several reputable ICSE schools across the region, offering a platform for students to showcase their critical thinking, public speaking, and debating skills. Principal Dr Raminder Pal Kaur, congratulated Rijul on the outstanding accomplishment and encouraged students to continue striving for excellence in both academics and co-curricular activities.

