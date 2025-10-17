RIMT filmmakers make their mark

Budding filmmakers of RIMT World School, Mani Majra, made their mark at the Cinemaestro Mega Film Festival, clinching the best editing award for their short film. Their creative vision, storytelling skills and technical excellence impressed the jury and left the audience spellbound. Each frame of their film reflected hard work, teamwork, and a passion for perfection - a true celebration of young artistry.
