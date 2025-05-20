RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school celebrates the stellar achievements of its Grade X students in the CBSE Board Examinations 2024–25. Demonstrating a fine blend of perseverance, discipline, and academic excellence, the students have delivered remarkable results that reflect their hard work and determination. Out of a total of 95 students who appeared for the examination, 36 students secured 90% and above, and 29 students scored above 80%. Topping the merit list is Anwita Jauhari, who achieved an outstanding 99%, setting a benchmark of excellence. She is followed by Devansh Sareen with 97.2%, Riya Garg with 96.6%, Amrit Saini and Lakshit Rana, both scoring 95.8%.

Advertisement