RIMT World School, Mani Majra

To make children aware of the great teachings and lessons that can be drawn from each character of Ramayana, a roleplay activity on the Ramayana characters was organised for the students of the pre-primary section. The tiny tots enacted their favourite character with great zeal. The purpose of conducting the competition was not only to blend learning with fun but also to develop confidence in the students by giving them an opportunity to perform in front of an audience.
