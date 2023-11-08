RIMT World School, Mani Majra

An educational trip to Delhi was organised for the students of classes VII and VIII. The trip gave an opportunity to them to explore and learn in an informal environment. It helped them to broaden their perspective and gave them an engaging educational experience. Students visited KidZania, an environment that empowers kids to explore, challenge themselves and open their mind to new experiences. The next day they started their trip with the visit to the architectural marvel, the Lotus Temple, which is made of white marble petals. The children also explored the Akshardham Temple where they had interesting cultural experiences. The next halt was the Qutub Minar, one of the finest examples of architecture. They explored the beautifully landscaped gardens and lush green lawns within the premises and thoroughly enjoyed this mesmerising piece of architecture.

