RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school hosted their first interactive career fair for classes IX to XII. Representatives of various international and national universities took part in this fair. Professionals from institutions, namely Whitworth University, Portage College, Canada, Bay Atlantic University, USA, Montana State University Billings, USA, ECA - Australia and specialists from educational institutions, such as Pearl Academy, Plaksha University, RIMT University, World University of Design, Bennett University and CII Institute of Hospitality, interacted with the audience and informed them about various processes regarding exams and admissions. The representatives from individual institutions had one-on-one interactive sessions with interested students.

#Australia #Canada #United States of America USA