RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school celebrated its Annual Sports Meet ‘Khelotsav’ at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula. The guests gracing the event were: Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India, Ex-MP (Lok Sabha) and Mr Harjeet Singh, Junior Hockey World Cup Champion. Principal Anjali Sharma extended a formal welcome to the guests and dignitaries and shared a report on the school's sports activities and achievements of students. This was entailed by hoisting of the school flag and declaration of the meet open followed by the lighting of the flame and releasing of balloons to mark the expression of joy and merriment. The sports day commenced with an energetic opening ceremony, where participants and spectators alike were treated to a vibrant display of music and dance. The track and field events were the highlight of the sports day.

