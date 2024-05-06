RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school organised an inter-house debate competition in its auditorium. The event was a dynamic showcase of intellectual prowess as students engaged in spirited debates on the thought-provoking topic ‘Is there a conflict between economic growth and environmental sustainability, or can they coexist harmoniously?’ Under the watchful eye of Principal Anjali Sharma, the debaters eloquently presented their arguments, delving deep into the complexities of the topic. With passionate exchanges and well-reasoned arguments, each house exhibited exemplary teamwork, critical thinking, and communication skills. As the adjudicators deliberated, the anticipation in the auditorium was palpable, reflecting the dedication and effort poured into each presentation. In the end, while there could only be a few winners, every participant emerged victorious, having expanded their horizons and contributed to meaningful discourse on pressing global issues.
