RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school auditorium was filled with joy and excitement as students from classes VII and VIII gathered to showcase their talents in the inter-house play competition, themed around Mother’s Day. Each house presented captivating plays that beautifully depicted the essence of maternal love and sacrifice. From heart-warming narratives to thought-provoking dramas, the plays highlighted the invaluable role of mothers in our lives, evoking emotions of love, gratitude, and admiration. It was a celebration of the bond between mothers and their children, reaffirming the importance of family and compassion.
