RIMT World School, Mani Majra

The school came up with a stellar performances in Class X and Class XII board exams as results were declared by the CBSE on May 13. School Principal Anjali Sharma congratulated the students for bringing laurels to the school. In Class X, 72 students had appeared for the board exams, out of which 28 students had got 90% and above, 31 students 85% and above and 38 students have got 80% and above. Kabir Sharma got 97%, Aditya Bhandari 96.8%, Keshav Garg 96.4% and Sarthak Gautam 96.4%. In Class XII, a total of 48 students had appeared for the board exams. The toppers are Divansh Bansal 95.6% (commerce), Tanish Manuja 95.4 % (science) and Rashmeet Kaur 94.6% (humanities).

