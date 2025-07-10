RIMT World School, Mani Majra, celebrates Vanmahotsav Week

The school celebrated Vanmahotsav Week with vibrant and thoughtful activities to instil the importance of afforestation and eco-awareness among the young learners. Grade III students showcased their creativity through an engaging collage-making activity, expressing their love for nature with colours and craft. Grade IV students participated in a poster-making activity on the theme “Each One Plant One”, spreading the green message with powerful visuals and slogans.
