RIMT World School, Mani Majra, observes Labour Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 06, 2025 IST
On Labour Day, the school paid heartfelt tribute to the unsung heroes who work behind the scenes —the institute’s diligent support staff, including cleaners, gardeners, drivers, security personnel, and other helping hands. Their unwavering dedication and tireless efforts ensure that the school remains a safe, clean, and nurturing space for learning every single day. To instil the value of dignity of labour in young minds, senior students led a special assembly filled with inspiring moments — a moving poem, thoughtful skit, and joyful games that reflected gratitude and respect for every role in society.

