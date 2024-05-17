RIMT World School, Mani Majra, organises meditation session

A tranquil atmosphere enveloped the school’s auditorium as students gathered for a special meditation session organised by the school’s wellness committee. The aim was to introduce students to the practice of mindfulness and provide them with tools to manage stress and improve focus. The session began with a brief introduction to meditation, explaining its benefits for mental well-being and academic performance. Students were encouraged to find a comfortable seated position, close their eyes, and focus on their breath. The instructor emphasised the importance of being present in the moment and letting go of distractions. As the session progressed, the auditorium echoed with the soft sound of deep breathing, creating a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere. Many students expressed feeling more relaxed and centred after the session. The meditation session concluded with a short reflection period, allowing students to share their experiences and insights. Many found the practice to be a valuable tool for reducing anxiety and improving concentration.

