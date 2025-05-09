RIMT World School, Mani Majra, student selected for Young Scientist Programme

Ayushmann Chathli, student of the school, has been selected for the Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA 2025, organised by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru – the premier hub of ISRO for the design, development, and realisation of satellites for communication, remote sensing, navigation, and scientific research. Out of just eight students selected from the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Ayushmann was one of the chosen, making this achievement even more remarkable. This exceptional opportunity will see Ayushmann participate in an intensive learning programme at URSC from May 19 to 30, 2025 gaining invaluable exposure to India’s advancements in space science and technology.