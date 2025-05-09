DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / RIMT World School, Mani Majra, student selected for Young Scientist Programme

RIMT World School, Mani Majra, student selected for Young Scientist Programme

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ayushmann Chathli, student of the school, has been selected for the Young Scientist Programme – YUVIKA 2025, organised by the UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru – the premier hub of ISRO for the design, development, and realisation of satellites for communication, remote sensing, navigation, and scientific research. Out of just eight students selected from the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Ayushmann was one of the chosen, making this achievement even more remarkable. This exceptional opportunity will see Ayushmann participate in an intensive learning programme at URSC from May 19 to 30, 2025 gaining invaluable exposure to India’s advancements in space science and technology.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper