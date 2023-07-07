RIMT World School, Manimajra

A faculty training programme by Neha Kundu was organised for teachers. The teachers got to know many tips on lesson planning, interdisciplinary approach, art integrated activities, bringing out the best out of each child, involving with the children, following ‘Gradient Teaching’, thinking out of the box, trying new things, motivating children and so on. Many activities were performed by teachers for deeper understanding.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US presidential advisory panel member for recapture of unused green cards for family, employment categories from 1992-2025
Move could benefit thousands of Indians waiting for their gr...
I'm NCP chief & still effective: Sharad Pawar
Working committee okays expulsion of 2 MPs, 9 MLAs | Ajit sa...