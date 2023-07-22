RIMT World School, Manimajra

A story narration session was organised by Anupam for the students of Pre- Nursery to Class II on the topic, ‘Dharti, Kal Aaj aur Kal’. Through her enactment she encouraged the students to be “Earth Mindful” and sparked a passion in students that will drive them to do their part to take care of the Earth. Principal Anjali Sharma highlighted the significance of storytelling as a medium of expression and imagination. She also encouraged the students to be thinkers and active participants while reading stories and books.