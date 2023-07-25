RIMT World School, Manimajra

The newly elected School Cabinet pledged to uphold the ideals and values of the school and act as a role model for the fellow students in the investiture ceremony. It was conducted with the high degree of sincerity and enthusiasm. The student council took oath to be honest, dedicated and unbiased in carrying out their duties and pledged their commitment. It was a defining moment for newly elected Head Boy Arshdeep Singh and Head Girl Ridhima Dureja of Class X and other Captains and Vice-Captains of the four houses — Courage, Endurance, Honour and Valour. Principal Anjali Sharma delivered a motivational speech. The ceremony ended with the school anthem.
