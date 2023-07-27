RIMT World School, Manimajra

The school organised a dental camp for students of Pre-Nursery to Class XII on the school premises. A team from Dr Vasudha Bajaj’s dental clinic conducted the camp. Over 1,000 students, faculty members and support staff were checked with an objective to increase oral care awareness. Children were advised about the right brushing technique, avoiding too much of acidic and sweet foods and use of dental floss. Regular check-ups are a part of the annual plan at the school.
