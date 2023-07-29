RIMT World School, Manimajra

The green colour, which represents prosperity, was celebrated by the tiny tots of pre-nursery. They were taught about the importance of the colour. Bubbling with enthusiasm in their astonishing green costumes, the little ones created a pleasant, harmonious and refreshing aura. The classrooms were beautifully decorated in green theme. The students were taught the identification and recognition of green fruits and vegetables. Many activities and games pertaining to green colour were organised for the kids.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
12-year-old girl raped in MP; 2 men arrested
The temple trust where they worked has sacked the two