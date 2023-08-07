RIMT World School, Manimajra

The celebrations at the school on Global Tiger Day sensitised students to the critical need to protect tigers. Students of Class II presented a special assembly depicting the sufferings of the tigers on planet Earth. Pre-primary students participated in art and craft activities aimed at generating awareness about the need to save tigers. Overall, students acknowledged that “tigers have a special place on the planet and in our lives and we must do all that we can to protect them”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as Lok Sabha MP revoked
The Supreme Court on Friday stayed his conviction, paving th...
2 terrorists killed as Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Poonch
Troops in Degwar sector notice the movement of some terroris...
Curfew relaxed in twin Imphal districts of Manipur till Monday noon
Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipu...
5 cops suspended over sexual assault on 2 Manipur women; more forces sent
15 houses burnt in fresh violence | IG-rank officer to probe...
Australian teacher 'vilifies' Indians as 'Uber drivers and Deliveroo people'
The New South Wales Civil and Administrative Tribunal has as...