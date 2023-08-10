RIMT World School, Manimajra

Sanjeev Bhutani, Life Coach, addressed the teachers at the school auditorium and shared his expertise on “Effective communication and interpersonal skills” with the objective to encourage teachers to use effective communication skills and strategies that are required for being an efficient teacher. Bhutani, enlightened the audience on the importance of effective communication, an essential skill in today’s world. He shared techniques of effective communication with teachers. He addressed the queries of teachers and answered them aptly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting
Says highest impact of corruption is borne by poor, marginal...
Chandigarh-Shimla road closed after landslide; partially opened later
Later, vehicular movement is restored for light vehicles aft...
13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the a...
AAP leader Raghav Chadha changes X bio to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’
Says was suspended for asking tough questions that left the ...