RIMT World School, Manimajra

Sanjeev Bhutani, Life Coach, addressed the teachers at the school auditorium and shared his expertise on “Effective communication and interpersonal skills” with the objective to encourage teachers to use effective communication skills and strategies that are required for being an efficient teacher. Bhutani, enlightened the audience on the importance of effective communication, an essential skill in today’s world. He shared techniques of effective communication with teachers. He addressed the queries of teachers and answered them aptly.