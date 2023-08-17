RIMT World School, Manimajra

RIMT World School hosted Speranza ‘23, an inter-school flash mob competition where students of various school of the tricity participated. Based on the theme — Youth, the Change Makers — the event was an opportunity for students of the tricity to showcase their creativity, talent and commitment to society. The team of AKSIPS 41 Smart School was awarded the first prize. The second prize was bagged by the team of Manav Mangal Smart School. The team of The Gurukul, Zirakpur, was awarded the third prize. The Principal, Anjali Sharma applauded the efforts of the participants and encouraged them to continue challenging themselves.