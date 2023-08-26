RIMT World School, Manimajra

A story narration session was organised by Monica Mehra for the students of Pre-Nursery to Class II on the topic, ‘Selflessness’. Through her enactment she encouraged the students to go out of way to do kind acts for others, shifting focus on others and expressing concern. She explained that selflessness is a quality that makes people, societies and communities better. Principal Anjali Sharma in her address highlighted the significance of storytelling as a medium of expression and imagination.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi meets Chandrayaan-3 team at ISRO; says moon's landing point to be called 'Shiv Shakti' Point
August 23 to be observed as National Space Day, says PM Modi
8 die as train's coach catches fire in Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze
All 6 victims hailed from Uttar Pradesh; there were 55 passe...
Chandrayaan's focus now on collecting data, analysis later: Research lab
Pragyan traverses 8 metres on moon
May recommend President's rule: Governor to Mann
Warns of criminal action if his letters not answered
No bylaws applicable in Anni where 8 buildings fell
Town area reverted to village to escape building curbs