RIMT World School, Manimajra

A story narration session was organised by Monica Mehra for the students of Pre-Nursery to Class II on the topic, ‘Selflessness’. Through her enactment she encouraged the students to go out of way to do kind acts for others, shifting focus on others and expressing concern. She explained that selflessness is a quality that makes people, societies and communities better. Principal Anjali Sharma in her address highlighted the significance of storytelling as a medium of expression and imagination.