RIMT World School, Manimajra

The students of class pre nursery were apprised of the significance of the colour blue through a series of activities. Excitement and enthusiasm was visible everywhere. All children came dressed up in different shades and hues of blue. The tiny RIMTians were made to recognise blue colour through different games and activities. An array of blue coloured objects were on display providing the students opportunity to have a clear sense of the colour and its importance.The little ones made blue whales & peacocks through thumb painting. Luna, the blue story, was also narrated to them.