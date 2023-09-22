RIMT World School, Manimajra

To develop financial knowledge, life skills and confidence for managing one’s money, the school held a workshop for teachers on financial literacy. The session was conducted by Abhishek Kumar Kapoor, financial consultant, and Sanjay Grover, Regional Head, Mirae Asset Management Group. The aim of the workshop was to educate the audience about concepts of investment, its benefits and the use of different tools of investments. The speakers highlighted the importance of savings and investment planning.