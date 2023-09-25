RIMT World School, Manimajra

In order to acquaint the little students with pink colour, Pink Day was organised for Pre-Nursery. Dressed in different shades of pink, the young ones looked charismatic radiating love, beauty and kindness. The classrooms were beautifully decorated with an array of pink colour objects providing the students opportunities to have a clear sense of the colour and its importance. The tiny tots were given a thorough understanding of pink colour through fun-filled activities. They got engaged in hand printing wherein they made pink flamingos. The little ones enjoyed the activity and simultaneously understood the aesthetic sense of pink colour very well.