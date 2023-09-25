RIMT World School, Manimajra

In order to acquaint the little students with pink colour, Pink Day was organised for Pre-Nursery. Dressed in different shades of pink, the young ones looked charismatic radiating love, beauty and kindness. The classrooms were beautifully decorated with an array of pink colour objects providing the students opportunities to have a clear sense of the colour and its importance. The tiny tots were given a thorough understanding of pink colour through fun-filled activities. They got engaged in hand printing wherein they made pink flamingos. The little ones enjoyed the activity and simultaneously understood the aesthetic sense of pink colour very well.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Relationship with India important, but if allegations prove true...': Canada's defence minister on Nijjar killing
Tensions flared between India and Canada after Trudeau's exp...
Manpreet Badal, 5 others booked in Bathinda land-buying case
The bureau had launched an investigation into the matter bas...
India wins first gold in men's 10m air rifle team event in Asian Games 2023
Rudrankksh shoots 632.5, Tomar 631.6 and Panwar 629.6 to agg...
Bihar shocker: Dalit woman stripped, thrashed, urinated on her face by moneylender, associates
Victim claims her husband had borrowed Rs 1,500 from Pramod ...
Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties
Chinese consul general says relations between the two countr...