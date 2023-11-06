RIMT World School, Manimajra

RIMT World School conducted an Inter Section Maths Quiz for the students of class IV to enhance observation and analytical skills of students. The quiz comprised of 4 rounds namely Robin, Play with numbers, Buzz & Rapid Fire. Participants exhibited tremendous potential as they keenly heard the questions and answered with great eagerness. After a thrilling Rapid Fire round students from Class IV A proved their mettle and bagged the first position. The quiz enriched the knowledge and the curiosity of the students and boosted their confidence. Everyone enjoyed being part of this intriguing event.