RIMT World School, Manimajra, celebrates Janmashtami

Janmashtami was celebrated by tiny tots of the pre-primary section of the school. Tiny tots came dressed as Radha and Krishna, wearing wonderful smiles on their faces. The school premises was decorated with flowers, buntings and swings. They sang devotional songs along with their teachers and danced to Krishna hymns. They also shared thoughts and offered prayers. Various facts related to Lord Krishna were also shared. Later in the day the little ones enjoyed making ‘mukuts’, which they carried back home. The young RIMTians were very excited about the much sought-after ‘dahi handi’. They enjoyed every second of the experience of breaking the hanging pot in the midst of their friends and teachers.