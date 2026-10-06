RIMT World School, Manimajra, Chandigarh, organises cleanliness drive

Students of Classes IV and V of RIMT World School took an active step towards promoting cleanliness and civic responsibility by participating in a cleanliness drive in collaboration with the All Manimajra Welfare Association. As part of the initiative, the students cleaned triangular park and the area in front of the school. The activity provided the young learners with an opportunity to contribute to their community while understanding the importance of maintaining clean and healthy surroundings. The students also prepared informative “Swachh Bharat” banners carrying messages urging people to keep their surroundings clean and take collective responsibility for the environment.

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