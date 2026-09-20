RIMT World School, Manimajra, hosts Inter-School State Shooting Tournament

RIMT World School, Manimajra, hosted the Inter-School State Shooting Tournament 2026-27, bringing together 50 schools from across the UT. The tournament provided a competitive platform for young shooters to showcase their skills, discipline, precision and sporting spirit. The competition was conducted in the U-14, U-17 and U-19 mixed categories, witnessing enthusiastic participation from budding shooters. Participants demonstrated focus, confidence, determination and technical skills throughout the event. The event concluded on a positive note, celebrating the enthusiasm, sportsmanship and dedication of the participating students and schools.

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